Special fare special train from Chennai Central to Kochuveli on 17-02-2017

Train No.06007 Chennai Central to Kochuveli special fare special train will leave Chennai Central at 22.30 hrs. on 17th February, 2017 and reach Kochuveli at 14.30 hrs. the next day.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 2, AC 3-tier – 2, Sleeper Class – 12 & General Second Class – 3 coaches.

Stoppages: Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Junction, Alappuzha, Kayankulam and Kollam.

Advance reservations for the above trains are open