SPB greets Yesudas for Padma Vibushan

Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam has heaped laurels on legendary singer K J Yesudas for bagging Padma Vibushan, one of the highest civilian honours of the country.

He posted on Facebook: “My Anna, Shri. Yesudas is conferred upon with Padma Vibhushan. Proud of you my dear Brother. The next level is not faraway. The entire country should feel proud of my brother.”

Only recently, SPB, who completed 50 years in the film industry this year, paid his respects to KJ Yesudas by performing a paadha puja.

In his address, SPB said that he wanted to pay his guru dakshina to Yesudas, who he referred to as ‘my guru, brother and father figure’.

“My thirst is quenched. God has been kind with all of us. Maybe, he has been kinder with me because I stand behind him in talent or voice, but still I could sit along with him, and he has come to bless me on this occasion’ We all pray that he should live long and he should keep singing and bless the entire world with his gandharva gaanam,” SPB said.

Yesudas lovingly chided SPB for his modesty and pretending to still being a student of music. “He is gifted with all great musical talent but always pretends as if he does not know anything.”

He also praised the ‘breathless-singer’ for his multi-decadal journey in music which he also wished would continue for more years.