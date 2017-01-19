Sivalinga gets clean U

Raghava Lawerence’s horror comedy Sivalinga, helmed by ace director P Vasu, has been censored with a clean ‘U’ certificate.

Thaman has scored the music for the film and the makers are planning for a grand theatrical release on February 10.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan launched the audio of Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film Sivalinga at a function in Chennai.

At the event, Sivakarthikeyan and Raghava Lawerence danced together for the ‘Rangu Rakkara’ number, which is said to be the major highlight.

Raghava Lawerence posted on Twitter: “I personally thank everyone who came for #SivalingaAudioLaunch function. Special thanks to @Siva_Kartikeyan for dancing with me on the stage”.

Sivalinga is a horror-thriller directed by P Vasu and stars Raghava Lawrence and Ritika Singh. A remake of a Kannada movie of the same title, it is produced by Trident Arts.