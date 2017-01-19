Sivakumar, Karthi, Samantha join Jallikattu supporters

Veteran actor Sivakumar, Karthi and Samantha too have expressed their support to Jallikattu, the traditional bull taming sport of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Sivakumar said, “Talking about animal cruelty, India leads in beef export. Will PETA ban it? Cows are treated like Gods in our country, why BJP Government is not banning the beef export business?”

He said further: “Tamils have been practising Jallikattu for more than 2500 years. In bull taming sport practised in Spain, they use by sticks and swords to torture animals. Once bulls get murdered, it will be served as food but such things never happened in Jallikattu.”

“Kangayam bulls are known for its beauty and bravery, we only take care of them like our own kids,” he added.

Sivakumar also said: “Law and order are only for people, Supreme Court should understand this and lift the ban for Jallikattu.”

Karthi tweeted his support, while Samantha posted a picture expressing her support to Jallikattu.