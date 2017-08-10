Sivakarthikeyan’s next with Vignesh Shivan

Sivakarthikeyan, who is currently waiting for the release of Velaikaaran directed by Mohan Raja, is also shooting for his next film with Ponram.

In the meantime, he has signed to do a film with director Vignesh Shivan of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan fame, who is currently helming Suriya starrer Thaana Serndha Koottam.

Interestingly, this development has been confirmed by Sun TV, which has already bought the satellite rights of the movie.

“@SunTV buys broadcast rights of @Siva_Kartikeyan’s upcoming movie directed by @VigneshShivN”, posted the television channel on its Twitter.

Meanwhile, stellite rights of Tamil Cinema’s two most anticipated biggies Thala Ajith’s Vivegam and Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal have been snapped by Sun TV and Zee Tamil, respectively, for record price.

Zee Tamil’s official Twitter handle has confirmed that Mersal is with them while sources close to Sun TV confirmed that they have officially secured Vivegam’s rights.