Sivakarthikeyan reveals important things

Sivakarthikeyan had a chat with his fans on Twitter and shared interesting and important details.

On working with Nayanthara and Samantha, he said, “Samantha is a friendly person to work with, while Nayanthara is a professional and a dedicated actress.”

On Soori, he said, “Ennoda annan eppovume….I love his comedy.. though he is my senior he never had ego he always listens to me keenly when I improvise.”

Asked about Oviya, Sivakarthikeyan said that she hasn’t changed a bit from the time they worked together in Marina. He also shared that she was playful and innocent.

He stated that a single song from Velaikkaran will be out in August and then, the team will announce audio launch plans.

On director Ponram of Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan fame, Siva tweeted “He knows wat he has to deliver in his films .. always happy to work wit him.”

On his upcoming film Velaikkaran, he said, he plays a strong and unique character named Arivu, whom everyone can easily be related to.