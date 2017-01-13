Sivakarthikeyan dances with Lawrence

Sivakarthikeyan launched the audio of Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film Sivalinga at a function in Chennai on Thursday.

At the event, Sivakarthikeyan and Raghava Lawerence danced together for the ‘Rangu Rakkara’ number, which is said to be the major highlight.

Raghava Lawerence posted on Twitter: “I personally thank everyone who came for #SivalingaAudioLaunch function. Special thanks to @Siva_Kartikeyan for dancing with me on the stage”.

Sivalinga is a horror-thriller directed by P Vasu and stars Raghava Lawrence and Ritika Singh.

According to sources, the new release date is said to be February 10. Till last week paper advertisements, the makers had mentioned ‘January Release’ tag but now, they have removed it.

Thaman has scored the music for the flick which is produced by Trident Arts.