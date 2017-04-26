Simran lauds Jyothika

Many may recall that Simran and Jyothika were competitors more than a decade ago. At the same time, they are good friends too.

And now, the former has praised the latter, after watching the trailer of Jyothika’s upcoming film Magalir Mattum.

“#Jyothika’s #MagalirMattum looks like strong feminism in humorous way! Hats off @Suriya_offl 4 producing such films”, Simran posted on her microblogging page.

Suriya replied immediately: “Thank you for the love n support Sim!! We had a lot of happy moments making #MagalirMattum”.

Jyothika, who made her comeback with 36 Vayadhinile, is now getting ready for the release of Magalir Mattum with director Bramma of Kutram Kadithal fame.

The Poovellam Kettupaar and Chandramukhi actress will also be soon commencing the shoot of Naachiaar with director Bala and GV Prakash Kumar.