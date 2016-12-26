Simbu’s treat for his fans

STR’s fans have asked the actor to release the trend song from his forthcoming film, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan on January 1, 2017 as a New Year Special.

Accepting their request, Simbu tweeted: “As req by friends & fans citing #ThalliPogathey sentiment #TrendSong 4m #AAAFilm will be launched as a new year spl. #MerryChristmas”.

Interestingly, it may be recalled that the song Thalli Pogathey was released on January 1, 2016 and went on to become a chartbuster.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is scoring the music for Anabanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, which is being directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Trisha Ilana Nayanthara fame.

Michael Rayappan of Global Infotainment is producing the film, which also has two heroines, Shriya Saran and Tamannaah.