Simbu’s special day, Santhanam releases teaser

On the birthday of his mentor and friend Simbu today (February 3), Santhanam has released the teaser of his upcoming film Server Sundaram.

Meanwhile, wishes have been pouring in on Simbu from various quarters since this morning. At present, the actor is playing the lead role in AAA and other movies. The look of one of the three roles (Ashwin thatha) he is playing in the movie has been unveiled.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan has Shriya Saran and Tammannah playing the female leads.

Tamannah will be playing the role of an artist and Shriya be seen as a village belle, who will be styled as one as in the film. Mahat Raghavendra, VTV Ganesh and Rajendran are also in the star cast.

Before other actors from the industry joined the bandwagon to show their support for jallikattu, Simbu was among the few who was vocal about the issue from the beginning.

Simbu observed a silent protest in support of jallikattu in front of his residence.

The actor had requested Tamils to stage a 10-minute silent protest wearing black shirts outside their homes in support of jallikattu.