Simbu’s shoot cancelled

The Thailand shoot of Simbu aka STR’s Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan has got canceled and the team is back in Chennai.

Sources said that there were few issues in getting permission and hence, the team has decided to shoot the scenes at a set in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

According to sources, scenes on Sana Khan were set be shot in Bangkok and the team left for Thailand recently. “She will be seen as an aggressive girl, a gangster,” they said.

They added: “She will be the pair of one of Simbu’s three characters. Scenes involving Sana and Simbu will now be shot in Hyderabad.”

Already Shriya Saran and Tamannah are there in the movie, in which Simbu plays a triple role for the first time.

In his recent Facebook chat session, STR has revealed that his third look in the film will be a huge surprise.