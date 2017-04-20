Simbu’s AAA to release in 2 parts

The latest update about STR’s Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan is that the film would release in two parts.

“#AAA in 2 Dimensions. #AAA1D from #Ramadan 2017 June . For a change late becomes latest .God bless #DoubleDelight”, Simbu posted on his microblogging page.

“Among the three characters of STR in AAA, Madurai Michael and Ashwin Thatha will be featured in the first part. The third character will be shown only in the sequel”, says a source close to the team.

In his recent Facebook chat session, STR has revealed that

his third look in the film will be a huge surprise.

Shriya Saran, Sana Khan and Tamannah are there in the movie, in which Simbu plays a triple role for the first time.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Trisha Ilana Nayanthara fame, the movie is being produced by Michael Rayappan.