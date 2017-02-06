Simbu to work with Karthik Naren

Simbu has expressed interest to work with young filmmaker Karthik Nare, who made a talked about directorial debut with the recent Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru.

“Couldn’t find time to watch the film. Saw couple of your interviews & i was able to see the clarity you have for film making. Industry needs such talents. Lets catch up soon”, Simbu told Karthik Naren.

At present, Karthick Naren is currently busy with the script work of his second film Nargasooran for which the director is in talks with Arvind Swamy to play the lead role.

According to sources, it will be an intense suspense drama about the rise of fall of an evil gangster. “The Bombay hero was impressed with the story and gave his nod,” sources said.

Interestingly, Aravind Swamy was Karthick Naren’s first choice to play the lead role in Dhuruvangal 16 but due to unknown reasons, the director finalized Rahman.

“It is an intense suspense drama that is set against the backdrop of a mountain range. We will start shooting from June or July,” says the youngster.