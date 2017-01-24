Simbu to shoot in Mumbai

Simbu will fly to Mumbai soon. Sources said that the crew of Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (AAA) will be shooting the intro song of one of Simbu’s characters in the film, Ashwin Thatha, there.

It is said that the intro song of Ashwin Thatha, the 60 year old man character played by the lead actor will be shot. It is also said that the song has been penned by Simbu.

Tamannah and Shriya Saran play the female leads in this film in which Simbu plays triple roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja is rendering the music score.

The lyrics of the song is penned by Simbu himself. Initially , he was reluctant to write the lyrics, but later he agreed to it as it was about his favourite topics, philosophy and life, sources said.

On Jallikattu protests, STR has posted on his Facebook page saying, ”Stating that the issue is getting diverted itself means they are trying to divert it . Lets not get confused and let us please stay united. We don’t need anyones advice nor their support . All we need is our courage and unity.

Request to Stand together and not to fall prey. Request students who are well read and sensible to stand in the front “lead” and to take call . We are not here to fight amongst us and request to do what you feel is right . What ever the decision is , all i can say is please be united and unity is what made us #StandUnitedThamizha #Jallikattu #MakkalMovement #TamilsNeedJustice”.