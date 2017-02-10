Simbu rocks in new look

Simbu is rocking as Ashwin Thatha in the newly released teaser of his upcoming film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

The new look has been revealed in this teaser, just like his rough look as Madurai Michael in the film was revealed in the teaser that was released recently.

STR’s hairstyle and mannerisms remind us of Superstar Rajinikanth, which has been lapped up by his ardent fans and movie buffs alike.

Adhik Ravichandran has revealed Ashwin Thatha character will be energetic that despite his aged look, STR will be seen performing risky action sequences.

Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan has Shriya Saran and Tammannah playing the female leads.

Tamannah will be playing the role of an artist and Shriya be seen as a village belle, who will be styled as one as in the film. Mahat Raghavendra, VTV Ganesh and Rajendran are also in the star cast.