Simbu quits social media, explains why

Simbu aka STR has announced his decision to quit the social media, as he said it is full of negativity.

In a statement, he said, “There is so much negativity on social media that I am scared to part of it. I choose love.”

He also said that some expected a clarification for coming out of social media. “There is a lot of complaining and degrading an actor or politician on social media,” he said.

According to Simbu, Everything they do, seem to wrong. There is a fight for who is bigger. Abuses are pelted out in the name of freedom of expression.

“There are many fake profiles and news doing the rounds and some are even paid to do it,” he said and added that he didn’t want to get involved in any of it and wanted to spread love.

Recently, a fake profile said Simbu wanted to marry Oviya, it may be recalled.

Following this, STR came out with an explanation. He said in a statement, “I always believe media is a place where responsibility and accountability are the forte.”

He added: “But this irresponsible act of some media persons is something I cannot keep quiet and encourage. I hereby request the media to publish the news that comes from my desk and my verified accounts personally.”