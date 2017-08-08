Simbu planning to marry Oviya?

After the exit of Oviya, the most liked participant of Bigg Boss, there was a buzz that Simbu expressed his desire to marry her.

It was said the actor posted a tweet in this regard. Unfortunately, a section of media believed this fake tweet and reported it as a news item.

Following this, STR came out with an explanation. He said in a statement, “I always believe media is a place where responsibility and accountability are the forte.”

He added: “But this irresponsible act of some media persons is something I cannot keep quiet and encourage. I hereby request the media to publish the news that comes from my desk and my verified accounts personally.”

He further said: “Some unscruplous people targeting me and trying to spoil my name is not new to me. I have come over all the odds frequently. But the latest news that I tweeted some personal announcement in regard to an actress in Tamil Bigg Boss show is hurting and bogus.”

Earlier, the controversial tweet read: “Ready to Marry Oviya. Brave & Bold girl. With #God’s_Blessings”.