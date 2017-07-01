Siddharth slams TN govt

Siddharth, known for his outspokenness, is at it again. He has come up with a series of tweets, hitting out at the government over the GST row.

“#TN has a shocking ‘U’ certificate #TaxFree scam for years.Only benefit of #GST is abolishing that.If 30% ENT tax remains, GST is a mistake!,” he said.

He stated further: “People are confused whether we have #GST + ENT tax added to net amount in ticket pricing. Hope it’s just #GST @ 18% or 28% otherwise #STRIKE.”

The Boys and Ayudha Ezhuthu actor said: “#TN govt punished Tamil Cinema for years with #Ucertificate and bribes for #TaxFree & Tamil title scams. Now they want 30% + #GST ? #shame.”

“The #TamilFilmIndustry must stand united. We are being played by this center-state confusion. #GST is one nation one tax! No exceptions!,” he added.

Already, the Tamil Nadu Film Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced an indefinite shutdown of theatres across Tamil Nadu from July 3 due to lack of clarity on the tax amount that will be levied after GST implementation, it is to be noted.