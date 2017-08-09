Siddharth ‘loves’ Taramani

Siddharth, known for his outspoken ways, has watched the film of an outspoken director- Taramani by the national award winning Ram.

“#Taramani is releasing Aug 11. I saw it and loved it! Proud of you @director_ram #Andrea is brilliant. https://youtu.be/RQF6vqVf5tU Go for it!”, he tweeted, sharing the trailer of the movie.

Makers of the film, ahead of its release on August 11, are aggressive promoting it with innovative and hard hitting advertisements.

Touted to be a new age romance dealing with the love life of an independent IT girl played by Andrea, the film has newcomer Vasanth Ravi as the male lead.

Ram co-produced the film with J. Satish Kumar under his production company Catamaran Productions. The venture began production in August 2013. Anjali is appearing in a special role.

Ram picked Andrea Jeremiah to play the lead role, labelling her as a “underutilized actress” and revealing that the film would be a “lifetime role” for her.