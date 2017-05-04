Shruti Haasan’s takes on sword fighting

Getting set for her big budget fantasy based tri-lingual drama titled Sangamitra, the gorgeous and committed actor Shruti Haasan is leaving no stone unturned to get every nuance of her character right. All set to be a warrior princess, Shruti is believed undergoing rigorous physical training for the same in London.

Says an insider source, “Shruti’s totally gearing up she for her role as Sangamitra. The role is a complex yet fierce character that is believed to be an expert battle fighter. In order to make sure she leaves no stone unturned and gives her Performance all it needs, Shruti has been training with a professional sword fighting expert and action choreographer in London.

He started of training her with basic movements and manoeuvres and then brought in the aspect of precision and physical agility. That was accompanied by some intense mind mapping techniques followed by true blue swords men to make sure she had every nuance she needed for a perfect on screen showcase”