Shri Sai Ram Chairman Shri MJF Ln Leo Muthu‘s 2nd Year Remembrance Day

Shri Sai Ram group of institutions chennai has grandly organized its founder Chairman Shri MJF Ln Leo Muthu‘s 2nd Year Remembrance Day at Leo Muthu Audtorium on 10 th July 2017. As the chairman is known for his philanthropic activities, his remembrance day was celebrated by donating 2 crores worth if scholarships to under previleged students and children from various part if the country.

Sairam Group of Instutions CEO. Shri Saiprakash Leo Muthu, welcomed the gathering by quoting some of his memorable events involving the late chairman and also highlighted the contribution the chairman has provided towards the upliftment of the down trodden people by providing quality education and also donating the needy.

Music Maestro Illayaraja, Actor Vijay Sethupathy and Dravida Iyakka Thamilzhar Peravai Leader Shri SubhaVeera pandian attended and graced the function by distributing the scholarships.

After distributing free engineering education scholarships for 40 needy students Maestro Illayaraja in his speech highlighted the magnanimity and the social concern of the group for molding and creatin better India. In his speech he also asked the students community to stop dreaming and put sincere efforts every moment towords achieving the life’s goal.

Addressing the gathering Dravida Iyyakka Leader Shri SubhaVeera pandian insisted that students should not only target about university ranks but also sculpt a society that is live in humanity and also thanked the youngsters who supported the society in the time of flood in 2015 and for providing food and support for jallikattu protesters.

After distributing free educational instruments for around 1000 students. Actor Vijay Sethupathi appreciated the management for its invaluable support for the underprivileged and emphasized that interest and involvement will make a life more purposeful that just chasing a dream.

