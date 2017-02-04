All set for Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Kanchi Kamakshi temple

The consecration of the world renowned Sri Kamakshi Temple, Kanchipuram, is set for February 9.

Established by Sri Adi Sankara, the pontiffs of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam are the hereditary caretakers of the temple. Arrangements for the consecration are being made by Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam.

The ‘yagasalai’ pujas for the consecration commenced on February 3. The seven-session main homam for the consecration of the presiding deity and other deities, including the Aadhi Varaha Perumal of Thirukalvanoor Divya Shetram would commence on February 6 morning and culminate on February 9.

The Image of the main Deity, Kamakshi, is seated in a majestic Padmasana, a yogic posture signifying peace and prosperity, instead of the traditional standing pose.

Goddess holds a sugarcane bow and bunch of flowers in the lower two of her arms and has a pasha (lasso), an ankusha (goad) in her upper two arms. There is also a parrot perched near the flower bunch. There are no other Parvati temples in the city of Kanchipuram, apart from this temple, which is unusual in a traditional city that has hundreds of traditional temples.

Adhi Sankaracharya, the famous 8th century saint, re-established the Sri Chakra in this Kamakshi Devi temple in the trough-like structure in that shrine.