SC says no stay on Jallikattu law, but warns TN govt

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the Tamil Nadu government’s law permitting jallikattu, but agreed to hear a plea against it.

It warned the state government not to allow commotion on the streets, reminding that law and order was its prime duty.

The apex court also permitted the Centre to withdraw the January 7, 2016 notification allowing Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

Asking the AIADMK government to reply to its notice within six weeks, the apex court said, “The question to be addressed is that whether jallikattu can be allowed under the protection granted to certain traditions.”

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea which sought a stay on the amendment permitting jallikattu. The bench, however, took exception to the manner in which the verdict was openly defied.

The Supreme Court bench comprising of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Rohinton Nariman told the senior counsel appearing for Tamil Nadu government, said: “We are only concerned with the court’s honour, which we all share.”

“What was the need for the situation? Why does this situation crop up? There was a situation which needed to be controlled. Please tell your executive that maintaining law and order situation is its prime duty. You please convey this,” the bench of Justices Dipak Misra and R F Nariman told the advocates appearing for Tamil Nadu.