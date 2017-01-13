As SC rejects Jallikattu plea, protests across TN

With the Supreme Court rejecting the plea to pass judgement on Jallikattu before Pongal, DMK on Thursday blamed the Centre and state governments for the development and announced a statewide stir on Friday.

Not just the DMK, but many other organisations and a large amount of youngsters are agitating across the state demanding the conduct of the bull taming sport.

A students’ protest in Madurai turned violent when police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse them.

The agitators said it was a peaceful protest and they were on their way to the collector’s office to submit a letter in support of the Jallikattu when police stopped them.

A bench comprising justices Dipak Misra and R Banumathi told a group of lawyers, who requested for the verdict, that it is unfair to ask the bench to pass an order.

The apex court, however, said that the draft of judgement has been prepared but it was not possible to deliver it before Saturday when Jallikattu is to be organised.