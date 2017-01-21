Sasikala thanks Modi, lauds protesting youth

AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala today expressed gratitude to prime minister Narendra Modi for supporting Tamil Nadu government in lifting the ban on Jallikattu.

She said in a statement that she instructed the CM and MPs to urge the Centre on the issue. She also appreciated the protesting students, saying that they had set an example.

In a memorandum to president Pranab Mukherjee, a copy of which was released to the media, the AIADMK MPs referred to the “large-scale uproar,” demanding lifting of ban and conducting jallikattu by all sections, mainly the youth of Tamil Nadu besides the Tamil diaspora.

“In view of the popular demand of the Tamils without any exception, the ban on jallikattu is immediately required to be lifted. The Tamil Nadu government is bringing about an ordinance to this effect,” they said.

Maharashtra Governor C.H. Vidyasagar Rao, who is also in-charge of Tamil Nadu, signed the Ordinance lifting the ban on Jallikattu, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced today.

”After getting President Pranab Mukherjee’s clearance, to make state-level changes in the centre’s PCA act, he Governor’s approval was received today”.