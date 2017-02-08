Sasikala sacks OPS from AIADMK treasurer, says DMK operating CM

More than an hour after Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam came out against AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, the party removed him from the post of treasurer and appointed Dindigul C Srinivasan as the new treasurer.

A release from the office of the AIADMK late on Tuesday night said, Panneerselvam was removed from the post of Party Treasurer and that senior Minister Dindigul C Sreeenivsan has been appointed in his place.

“We will definitely remove Panneerselvam from the primary membership of the party,” Sasikala told reporters.

She said, “DMK is behind Panneerselvam. All our MLAs are together like one family. So, there is no problem.”

Sasikala further said that Panneerselvam and DMK working president M K Stalin were smiling at each other during Assembly session.

She said he was not at all forced to resign and he was in good terms with her.

Panneerselvam on Tuesday night said that he was forced to resign.

After offering silent prayers at the late former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina beach for more than 40 minutes, Panneerselvam said “I was pushed into a delicate situation by Sasikala and other senior party members including several ministers to resign my post”.