Sasikala sacks Madhusudhanan, appoints Sengottaiyan as presidium chairman

AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala today sacked the party’s presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan from the primary membership of the party.

In a statement, she said K A Sengottaiyan will be the new presidium chairman of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Today, Madhusudhanan urged the Election Commission not to accept Sasikala’s appointment as AIADMK general secretary.

Tamil Nadu’s caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday got support from senior leader Madhusudhanan.

He said, “O Panneerselvam is the real heir of Amma.” The support is significant because Madhusudhanan was the presidium chairman of the party, one of the top most posts in the AIADMK.

Sasikala had removed Panneerselvam from the Treasurer post immediately after his revolt, but he has maintained that being a temporary General Secretary, she does not have the powers to appoint or remove party functionaries

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Friday issued orders to Tamil Nadu police to file a report on the status of AIADMK MLAs, who were staying at two resorts in the outskirts of the city.