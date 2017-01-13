Sasikala to garland MGR statue on Jan 17

The ruling AIADMK has lined up a series of events to celebrate the birth centenary of former chief minister and party founder M G Ramachandran, fondly called as MGR.

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala will garland the statue of Ramachandran at its headquarters here on the late leader’s birth centenary that falls on January 17.

Sasikala would release a souvenir on the occasion, said a party statement. The event will be held at 10.45am.

She will extend financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 104 poor labourers attached to party’s labour wing, Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and office-bearers of the AIADMK will attend the event, it added.

Already, both Sasikala and chief minister O Panneerselvam had sent separate letters to prime minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to take steps to release special stamp and coin on MGR.

“I write to you strongly proposing a commemorative coin and a special postage stamp on the occasion of the birth centenary of MGR, in view of his exemplary service to the people,” Sasikala said.