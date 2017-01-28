Sasikala chairs meeting of AIADMK MLAs, MPs

AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala on Friday met the party’s MLAs and MPs in the presence of Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and gave them a “stay united message”.

Her message comes at a time when there were demands from within that she take over the reins of the government and murmurs that the BJP was trying to split the party.

Party propaganda secretary and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and other Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs participated.

The MPs “were advised on how they should work in Parliament,” a party release said.

On Friday, Sasikala first met the party’s MLAs at the AIADMK headquarters and then went into a huddle with its MPs at her Poes Garden residence to finalise the strategy for the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

Opposition DMK is also targeting the ruling AIADMK regime on its “reversal” of stand on issues like the UDAY scheme vis-a-vis the Centre which was initially opposed by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.