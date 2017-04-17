Saravana Stores owner denies acting with Nayanthara

There were widespread reports that Saravana Stores’ boss Saravanan is likely to act with Nayanthara.

However, circles close to him have denied the claim. “It is a rumour,” they said.

Earlier, reports said that Saravanan is all set to produce and act as a hero in a film that stars Nayanthara as the female lead.

In ads promoting his business venture, Saravanan has appeared with actresses Tamanaah and Hansika, it may be recalled. In a recently released ad, he had also tried shaking a leg with choreographer-turned-actor Raju Sundaram.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara’s upcoming Tamil film, Aramm, which is set to have a release in Telugu too, will have a huge value addition in the form of the Oscar-nominated orchestra.

The PKF — Prague Philharmonia will be conducting the complete music score for the film, with tunes composed by Ghibran.