Sandakozhi-2 starts in style

Vishal’s Sandakozhi-2 has commenced on August 10 with an auspicious pooja event at Binny Mills, Chennai.

Lingusamy, who made the blockbuster first part is also director of the sequel and Vishal’s own production house Vishal Film Factory is bankrolling the film.

Lingusamy said, “We’ve started erecting a set in the city and had performed a pooja before starting work on it. We will start shooting from August 31 and will be canning a festival sequence first.”

The Run and Anandam maker added: , “Sandakozhi 2 is a sequel to the first film in the sense that this one will also deal with a father-son bond.”

The schedule will see almost the entire cast — Vishal, Keerthi Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Raj Kiran — shooting for their portions.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film and Shakti of Ivan Vera Mathiri fame will be handling the cinematography department.