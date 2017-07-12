Samuthirakani turns dialogue writer for Udhayanidhi

Director and actor Samuthirakani is penning the dialogues for the Tamil remake of blockbuster Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram, which will have Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead.

To be directed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, Samuthirakani also plays an important role in the film whereas Udhayanidhi reprises Fahad Faasil’s role.

The movie is expected to go on floors from July 15 . As the project is at nascent stages, the team will be divulging more details only after finalizing the cast and crew.

Udhayanidhi currently has two films including Ippadai Vellum and Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam gearing up for release.

Priyadarshan says, “It isn’t right to say that the movie will be a remake of Fahadh Fazil-starrer Maheshinte Prathikaram. The film’s screenplay will have ample changes.”

“Happy to announce my next project wit Dir Priyadarshan sir! Produced by moonshot entertainment Santosh sir!”, Udhayanidhi Stalin posted on Twitter.