Samantha with Vijay-Atlee again?

After Theri, it seems the combo of Vijay, director Atlee and Samantha are set to come together once again.

Amid a buzz that Atlee has recently met Samantha to narrate the script of Thalapathy 61, the actress has dropped a hint while replying to an online fan.

When the fan asked the actress on when can he expect her to share screen space with Vijay for the third time, Samantha replied, “Okay, so well… you never know…. might be soon”.

Sri Thenandal Films is producing the movie and it recently announced that the script has been finalised. “Official Announcement: Script locked today! #Thalapathy61 @actorvijay @Atlee_dir,” it posted on its microblogging page.

The makers are yet to open up on the cast and crew of the movie. So far, what is known is that KV Vijayendra Prasad, the writer of movies like Baahubali series and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and father of S S Rajamouli, has penned the story for the flick.

Hema Rukmani, the chief executive officer of Sri Thenandal Films, was quoted as saying: “This is our first film with a big hero like Vijay. We are proud of it. Atlee Kumar and Vijay’s combo was successful earlier and we hope they will recreate the magic again.”