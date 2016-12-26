Samantha to get engaged on Jan 29

It seems like the Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are getting engaged on January 29, 2017.

Some media reports suggested that Chaitanya has been busy preparing for the engagement and an official announcement on the same will be made soon.

While most of the celebrities secretly date their co-stars to avoid media scrutiny and for various other reasons, Chaitanya and Samantha never made a secret of of their relationship.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya’s younger brother Akhil had his engagement with his girlfriend Shriya Bhupal. It was a lavish event, which had become the talk of the town.

It is said that Nagarjuna Akkineni is insistent that his sons have grand celebrations as they tie the knot.

“Akhil’s engagement was a huge affair and Chay’s engagement will be no different. In fact, just like Akhil, Chay too could have a destination wedding,” sources add