Sakhavu is running in packed house across Kerala and other parts of India

Sakhavu is not just a political drama but has an equal share of romance and humour. “It is a clean entertainer and can be enjoyed by everyone in all age groups. I am extremely happy with the response of the film since its release. I was told that all the theatres are running in full house and most of them are also running extra shows to accommodate more people,” said Nivin Pauly.

In Sakhavu, Nivin comes in dual roles as Krishna Kumar and sakhavu Krishnan and is performance has been appreciated by everyone. Actor-director Vineeth Sreenivasan praised about Nivin’s performance on social media. “Out of the four films that I have directed, Nivin was part of at least three. While in those days, I could see Nivin as a person more than the character, the role of comrade Krishna Kumar in Sakhavu was so overpowering that I could hardly figure out Nivin as a person,” said Vineeth.

Renowned filmmaker Ranjith Sankar also heaped praise on Nivin after watching Sakhavu. “No actor in the near past impressed me the way Nivin Pauly did with Sakhavu. The bravest decisions from a star here off-late,” he wrote on this Facebook page.

Bankrolled by B. Rajesh under the banner of Universal Cinema, the movie also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Aparna Gopinath, Gayathri Suresh and Sreenivasan. George C Williams is the cinematographer while Prashanth Pillai has composed music for the film.