Sai Pallavi with Madhavan in Charlie remake

In the Tamil remake of Malayalam super hit Charlie, Premam girl Sai Pallavi will be seen opposite Madhavan. Shooting for the movie will commence soon.

Ever since Premam happened, there has been a buzz that Sai Pallavi would make her debut in Kollywood. Finally, it is happening with this project.

Earlier, the actress was approached to play the female lead in Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai but later she was replaced by Aditi Rao Hydari.

A L Vijay will direct the film. Leon James has been roped in to compose music for the film and the shoot will kick start from first week of March.

Charlie is a 2015 Indian Malayalam language romantic drama film directed by Martin Prakkat and written by Prakkat and Unni R. Produced by Prakkat, Joju George and Shebin Becker, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy.

The music is composed by Gopi Sundar, while Jomon T. John handles the cinematography. The film released on 24 December. It won 8 awards at the 46th Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Cinematography.