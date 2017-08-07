Safexpress Logistics Park Launch at Hyderabad

~ Safexpress launches its 32nd ultra-modern Logistics Park in Hyderabad ~

~ New facility will help in augmenting the economic growth in Telangana region ~

Hyderabad, Telangana, 5th August, 2017: Safexpress, India’s largest supply

chain & logistics company, launched its ultra-modern Logistics Park in

Hyderabad today. Spanning over an area of 4,00,000 sq ft, this world-class

facility is strategically located close to National Highway 44. This Logistics Park

will help in augmenting economic growth in Telangana region. This enormous

Logistics Park is one of India’s largest supply chain & logistics facilities.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr Rubal Jain, Managing Director, Safexpress

said, “Hyderabad is one of the largest and most rapidly growing cities of

Telangana, and is home to more than 1300 IT and ITES firms. Over the years,

Hyderabad has evolved itself from a traditional manufacturing city to a

cosmopolitan business hub. Hyderabad is also a very crucial location from the

point of view of logistics connectivity of Southern India with the rest of the

country. The World Bank Group has ranked Hyderabad as the second best Indian

city for doing business. The city and its suburbs contain the highest number of

special economic zones amongst all Indian cities. With the development of

Hyderabad Logistics Park, we will be able to further boost our leadership

position in the supply chain & logistics industry.”

Mr Rubal Jain added, “The economy of Hyderabad is based on traditional

manufacturing, the knowledge sector, and tourism. Hyderabad is among the

global centers of information technology for which it is known as Cyberabad or

HITEC City. Hyderabad also accounts for approximately 20 percent of India’s

total pharma exports. Hyderabad has been a global trade center in multiple

business domains. However, despite the presence of many medium and large

scale industries, Hyderabad does not have adequate warehousing and logistics

infrastructure. Safexpress Logistics Park will help in bridging these

infrastructure gaps. It will also enable us to provide clients with cutting edge

transhipment as well as 3PL services.”

Mr Jain explained, “We have made a significant investment to set up this

ultra-modern logistics infrastructure in Hyderabad. This will help the industries

in Hyderabad belt in having access to our world-class supply chain & logistics

services, which would contribute heavily in the economic growth of the entire

region. The Logistics Park is strategically located and will serve as the nodal

point for supply chain & logistics across Telangana.”

Highlighting the USP of the Logistics Park at Hyderabad, Mr Rubal Jain said, “This

facility is a perfect mix of environment-friendly initiatives and technology. We

have invested in rainwater harvesting, developed a special green zone and

robust IT systems to support operational efficiencies and inventory visibility.

Located strategically close to National Highway 44, the Logistics Park will fulfill

the warehousing needs of companies located in and around Telangana.”

Mr Jain concluded by saying, “In the GST era, most companies are adopting

newer business and supply chain models. We at Safexpress, offer our clients with

path-breaking innovations alongside customized services. Safexpress is leading

the GST revolution and is helping numerous companies in scaling up their

business faster than ever. Most companies are now resorting to outsourcing their

supply chain & logistics needs to a GST compliant 3PL service provider like

Safexpress, while keeping their own warehousing and hub infrastructure to

minimal levels. Keeping these factors in mind, we have hugely augmented our

3PL network by creating 32 ultra-modern Logistics Parks spread over 13 million

square feet. Hyderabad Logistics Park will be operational 24×7, 365 days in a

year to provide time-definite deliveries. Due to our non-stop operations, we will

be providing the fastest transit-time for deliveries from Hyderabad to all over

India.”

