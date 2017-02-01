RSS route march in Chennai sees mass participation of members

Hundreds of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists on Sunday took out a route march in Chennai to commemorate the anniversary of four national figures, namely, Saint Ramanuja, Guru Gobind Singh, B R Ambedkar and Subhas Chandra Bose

According to an RSS activist the rally was held in Chennai and other parts of northern Tamilnadu simultaneously. Further, he said they conducted a marchpast in Southern parts of the State about two months ago.

The RSS and its political off-spring, the Bharatiya Janata Party have been making systematic efforts to expand its base by holding regular meetings and engaging with various caste organisations.

While the march was earlier scheduled to take place on Kamarajar Salai (near Marina Beach), the imposition of Section 144 under CrPC prohibiting movement in large crowds there resulted in organisers shifting the venue to Egmore.

Addressing the gathering, RSS State organising secretary P M Ravikumar said Ambedkar, Guru Gobind Singh, Ramanujar and Netaji had worked for the uplift of society and raise a voice for the nation’s development.

“With their good deeds they won the hearts of all, and through this rally we wanted to popularise that among the larger sections of the society.”