Robbery at nationalised bank’s branch at Mylapore

In a daring heist at a nationalised bank, burglars entered the vault and broke open lockers after cutting an iron grille facing a school ground on R K Math Road, Mylapore, early on Wednesday. Jewels and valuables are missing.

Police suspect that the incident happened in the last four days when the bank was closed for Pongal holidays and the burglars gained access through a school ground to which the iron grill is facing.

Forensic experts and sniffer dogs were brought to the crime spot to help the probe. The police is also collecting video evidence recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the locker section.

A cashier found the vault open on Wednesday morning and informed branch manager PK Ganesh, who in turn alerted his senior officials and police.

Joint commissioner of police, east Chennai, P Manoharan and Mylapore deputy commissioner of police V Balakrishnan visited the crime scene. The Mylapore police registered a case and launched a search for the culprits.

A board, ‘branch closed due to technical problem,’ was displayed on the gate. “We are informing customers approaching us and diverting them to the Kutcheri Road branch opposite the Myalpore police station, 1km from this branch. We apologise for the inconvenience,” a bank official said.