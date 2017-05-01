Rift widens between OPS-EPS camps, no signs for merger talks

AIADMK (Amma) leader and Finance Minister D. Jayakumar has accused leaders of the rival AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) of expressing contradictory opinions on the proposed merger of the two factions. Nonetheless, he invited the rival faction for talks and hoped to settle all issues.

Jayakumar pointed out that Panneerselvam had said “conducive atmosphere” prevailed for the merger talks, but others, including former ministers S Semmalai and K Pandiarajan, were making different statements.

“There are contradictions among themselves. Our only stand is let’s talk. “We are clear. Come, sit, talk. We are openly saying that let us settle whatever the disputes be,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, virtually setting a five day deadline for merger talks with the rival faction, rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam is set to launch a statewide tour from May 5.

Panneerselvam has planned to visit all 32 districts and meet his supporters during the tour which is likely to end by May last.

The tour, besides hoping the mop up support for him, is also seen as OPS’s attempt to prepare them for local body elections.