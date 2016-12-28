Resul Pookutty amazed by Rajini’s commitment

Resul Pookutty is amazed by the commitment and virtuosity of superstar Rajinikanth, with whom he is working on 2.0, a sequel to Enthiran.

The Oscar-winning sound designer posted on his social media page: “The commitment and virtuosity our Rajinikanth has is unparalleled. Finished three reels in one day, and I’m amazed at the way he works.”

The film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 400 crore, is the sequel to 2010’s Enthiran, where Rajinikanth, played the double roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti the robot.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson, replacing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who played the female lead in Enthiran. Amy has earlier worked with Akshay in Singh Is Bliing.

Sources say that Superstar Rajini is currently filming and that he has only one more schedule left. It is also reported that his portions are to be completed by February 2017.