Republic Day got celebrated by a innovative way at Yoga Anjenayar Temple, Chrompet, Chennai 600 044.

Alangaram of Lord Sri Yoga Anjenayar with our National flag all round him.

Sri Raghavan Bhattar Swamy who has done this excellent Alangaram.

Devotees have gathered yesterday on this occasion to enjoy this fabulous Republic Day Alangaram and to get the blessings of Lord Sri Yoga Anjenayar.

T Raghavan