Reliance and SAP Launch ‘SARAL GST’

Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited (“RCITPL”) – a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to launch ‘SARAL GST’ solution for taxpayers in the GST regime. The offering will enable taxpayers to be GST compliant and smoothly access the Government’s GST System, once GST is rolled out from July 1, 2017. SARAL GST will leverage the expertise of RCITPL as GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) and SAP as Application Service Provider (ASP).

SARAL GST presents a value proposition for taxpayers focused around simplified operations, unified support and high quality of service, enhanced with scalability and security. As a GSP, RCITPL will connect ASPs to the Government’s GST system through Jio MPLS network. SAP, in its role as ASP, will enable taxpayers to effectively create, manage and file GST Returns in a simple, safe and seamless environment. This collaboration of the two industry leaders thus offers the full potential of GST and boosts the success of Digital India initiative.

“GST is not just a tax reform but is an unprecedented opportunity for companies to improve functional efficiencies and realize increased profitability,” said Neeraj Athalye, Head, S/4HANA & GST Adoption Drive, SAP India. “Besides helping businesses get compliant with the new law seamlessly, SARAL GST will also enable them to benefit from the GST vision.”

“We see GST as the next avenue to enrich and enhance the nation’s Digital Life experience,” said Rajkumar N. Pugalia, Head, Reliance GST Initiatives. “SARAL GST represents the extension of the two-decade partnership between SAP and Reliance to help tax payers transform into a secure digital enterprise with end-to-end support.”