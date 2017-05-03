Reliance Digital premieres Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung S8 arrives exclusively at Reliance Digital stores

Reliance Digital, India’s leading electronics retail chain, premiered the much awaited flagship phone from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy S8 in Chennai today. The latest ‘smartphone without limits’ and with new service offerings was unveiled to Reliance Digital customers by the acclaimed Kollywood actor Samantha Prabhu at the Reliance Digital store in Phoenix Market City, Chennai.

With the aim to bring the latest and leading products first to its consumer, Reliance Digital presents an exclusive Samsung Galaxy S8 pre-book window to its customers till May 4 2017 after which the new flagship device will be available across all other retail stores in the country. At today’s premiere Samantha Prabhu gave away 10 Samsung S8 devices to 10 lucky customers of Reliance Digital store who had pre-booked the device.

These 10 lucky winners of Reliance Digital’s Samsung S8 pre-book offer in Chennai will be proud owners of the latest and most awaited smartphone for the next few days till other customers have an opportunity to get their own S8.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Brian Bade, CEO, Reliance Digital, said, “At our stores we believe in offering latest technology first to our consumers by introducing the newest in gadgets, devices and solutions. We are happy to present customers at Reliance Digital stores an exclusive opportunity to be among the first to experience Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone S8. Further, our expert store associates demonstrate the full capability of this latest smartphone and give customers the best and most comprehensive product experience”.

This latest model from the Samsung family will be available in all Reliance Digital stores across 600+ cities across India. Moreover only at Reliance Digital, customers will find great offers like free wireless charger on pre-booking, special Jio data offering for 8 months & EMI choices from multiple finance partners and also a unique offer of extended warranty available from resQ services.