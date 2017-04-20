Reliance commissions world’s largest and most complex Ethane Project in record time

Reliance is pleased to announce successful and flawless completion of its Ethane project including commissioning of its ethane receipt & handling facilities and ethane cracking at its Dahej Manufacturing facility in Gujarat in a record time of less than 3 years.

Reliance was the first company globally to conceptualize large scale imports of ethane from North America as feedstock for its cracker portfolio in India. The project involved seamless integration of several elements across a complex infrastructure value chain. This includes securing ethane refrigeration capacity in the US Gulf coast, delivery of dedicated Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) to carry ethane from the US Gulf Coast to the West Coast of India, construction of ethane receipt and handling facilities, pipelines and upgrade of crackers (to receive ethane) at Dahej, Hazira and Nagothane Manufacturing facilities.

This successful start-up underlines our ability to build world-scale capacities and infrastructure using complex technologies such as marine transportation of cryogenic ethane, handling of ethane at (-)90 deg.C, supply of ethane to the crackers in an energy efficient way and pump ethane from Dahej to other locations. The execution of this project at this scale and magnitude is a first in the world.

The Shale Gas industry in North America has grown exponentially in the past 5 years. Consequently ethane has become one of the most competitively priced feedstock for US crackers.

The supply of Ethane to our crackers at Dahej, Hazira and Nagothane will provide feedstock security and flexibility enabling us to select the most optimal feed mix based on market conditions. This will improve the cost competitiveness of our existing crackers and enable us to optimize the portfolio in a volatile market environment.