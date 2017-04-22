Reliance Commences Commercial Production Of Coal Bed Methane In Sohagpur

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) commenced commercial production from its Coal Bed Methane (CBM) block SP(West)–CBM–2001/1 from 24th March 2017 and is currently supplying CBM for commissioning the Shahdol Phulpur Pipeline (SHPPL). The production from RIL’s Sohagpur CBM fields will gradually ramp-up in the next 15-18 months making RIL among the largest unconventional natural gas producers in India.

CBM is an environmental friendly natural gas extracted from coal-bed and has become an important source of unconventional gas in many parts of the world.

RIL was awarded the licence to explore two adjacent CBM blocks SP(West) and SP(East) with an area of 995 sq.km in the Round 1 of CBM block bidding by the Government of India in 2001.

RIL has drilled more than 200 wells connected to two Gas Gathering Stations in the first phase of development. RIL expects to drill 600-800 wells further and develop associated infrastructure over the next phases of development.

Reliance Gas Pipelines Limited (RGPL) a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL, laid a 302 km Shahdol Phulpur Gas Pipeline that connects Sohagpur CBM fields from Shahdol to Hazira-Vijaipur-Jagdishpur (HBJ) pipeline Network of GAIL at Phulpur. With this new pipeline network these CBM Gas fields are now connected with the Indian Gas Grid.