“I Reduced My Weight In 10 Days For Adhi Maedhavigal” says Ishara Nair

Remember Ishara Nair, who played ‘Banu’ in ‘Sadhuranga Vettai opposite Natty? Ishara is now all set to skip the hearts of youngsters once again by her next flick ‘ADHI MAEDHAVIGAL’, but this time not with her innocence, but with her fun loving nature. Produced by Malcolm under the banner ‘Absolute Pictures’ and directed by debutante Ranjith Manikandan, the Friendship – Comedy film ADHI MAEDHAVIGAL has popular VJ and ‘MO’ fame Suresh Ravi in the male lead.

“I wanted my character to be totally contrasting from my previous film, and hence I have picked up this unique script ADHI MAEDHAVIGAL. I play as SUJI in this film and the movie is all about the arrears of two friends and their struggles to overcome the arrears.

During the audition Director Ranjith Manikandan asked me to reduce my weight in just 10 days. I obviously took this as a challenge and when I visited him back after 10 days for a final audition, they were pleasantly surprised and impressed. There is one certain factor which keeps our Adhi Maedhavigal totally unique from other films. There is no angle of love. Adhi Maedhavigal is all about friendship and I am super excited about its release” says Adhi Maedhavigal Heroine Ishara Nair in enthusiastic tone.