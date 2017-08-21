All ready for AIADMK merger: Power and postings to be shared between EPS, OPS

The more than six month long factional feud in the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is heading for a happy ending, as a formal announcement on merger of the two warring factions is expected today, which will be seen as a first step

towards getting back the party’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol frozen by the Election Commission following the split.

The merger would also see reshuffling in the cabinet and well as in the party posts with Panneerselvam side is expected to get few ministerial berths including deputy

chief minister portfolio.

Panneerselvam on Sunday said talks on the merger of factions led by him and Chief Minister K Palaniswami have moved a step forward and a “good” decision would be reached shortly.

“I had informed that the merger talks are already progressing smoothly,” he said.

Panneerselvam will head a merged AIADMK while Chief Minister K Palaniswami will continue to head the government, sources said, adding that Upper House may be revived.

Meanwhile, “ousted” AIADMK leader Dhinakaran convened an emergency meeting with his few supporting MLAs and discussed about the developments with regard to the merger.

In the meantime, dropping enough hints of a merger announcement today, senior leader and Finance and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar today said "whatever will happen tomorrow, will definitely happen for the good", drawing an analogy from the Bhagavad Gita.