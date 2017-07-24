RCCP in association with Life cell organised Hocus Pocus by Tarun Khemnani

RCCP in association with Life cell is presenting Hocus Pocus by Tarun Khemnani, a 75 minutes

journey through the world of magic and illusion on 23 rd July 2017 (Sunday) at Museum Theatre,

Egmore.

About RCCP

RCC Platinum Trust is the social service arm of RCC Platinum, an association of Rajasthani youth from

various walks of life. Over the last 11 years RCC Platinum has been involved in a variety of social

causes such as new and old cloth collection and distribution, blanket donation, etc.

About the Artist

Tarun Khemnani is a world class magician/mind reader and hypnotist. He was spellbound by magic at

the age of 5 and since then he developed the interest in magic and performing at this tender age for

corporate companies and private events. Tarun's unique blend of magic and mind reading creates

interactive experience. He captivates his audience with modern magic and mind reading which creates

the unforgettable memories for all, one that truly needs to be seen to be believed. Tarun khemnani has

been interviewed on Doordarshan because of his unique thinking and for the amazing skills he

possess. He also appeared on National television Colors TV which gave him a national presence.