Rana Daggubati turns producer

Rana Daggubati of Baahubali fame is a producer now. He will bankroll the upcoming film of young Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, who is set to enter wedlock with Samantha next year.

He posted on his microblogging page: “Another proud association: Producing my cousin @chay_akkineni ‘s next being directed by Krishna Marimuthu!! #NC14 more details soon!!”

He recently surprised fans by releasing two character posters from his upcoming films Ghazi and Baahubali 2.

Rana is also a Visual Effects co-ordinator,and photographer known for his works in Telugu cinema, Tamil cinema and Bollywood. As a Visual Effects producer, Rana won the State Nandi Award for Best Special Effects in 2006 for the Telugu film Sainikudu starring Mahesh Babu.

In 2006, he received the National Film Award for co-producing Bommalata A Bellyful of Dreams. In 2010, he made his acting debut with the Telugu blockbuster Leader, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut- South.

He received critical acclaim for his performance in the 2012 crime thriller film Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum. In 2015, he starred as the main antagonist in Baahubali: The Beginning, which recorded the highest gross opening for an Indian film.